Aerial Artistry - Sunset Kayaks 2023-09-03

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We were invited out on the lake to capture a group of families that love kayaking during the sunsets and even though the smokey sky blocked out most of the sun, and the evening cooled off very fast, the results of the sunset cruise made for great video.
If you like the video and want to see more, please LIKE, FOLLOW, or SUBSCRIBE wherever you watch us. Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA
Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA
Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA
Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA
YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA
Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA
LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA
Music I Use: https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos
License code: 8RFA0VYEZZ9EOKPZ