🚨 This weeks Moscow Mules 🚨

Biden continues to try to vaporise the planet, but manages to pardon his crook son

Germany continues to destroy itself for the Kiev Dictator

And of course, Christmas has now become "Verboten" unless you're a dude in a dress with a beard

Adding: This was found last night, from friendly fire?:

A US Navy cruiser mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet over the Red Sea.

According to U.S. Central Command, the incident occurred during airstrikes on Houthi targets. The statement noted that the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg , part of the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, mistakenly opened fire and shot down an F/A-18 fighter jet that was taking off from the carrier's deck.

Both pilots were rescued, one of them received minor injuries.

Adding: This was found today about this, claiming responsibility:

BREAKING: Yemen's Ansarallah has taken responsibility for shooting down an F/A-18F Super Hornet over the Red Sea

Statement: 'Our armed forces succeeded in thwarting an American-British attack against our country, as the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its warships were targeted during the start of the the enemy's aggression last night against our country.

The operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones.

The operation, with the help of God Almighty, led to the following:

- First: Shooting down an American F/A-18F 'Super Hornet' jet while the warships were trying to confront the Yemeni drones and missiles.

- Second: Most of the enemy warplanes left Yemeni airspace for international waters in the Red Sea to defend the aircraft carrier while it was being targeted.

- Third: The enemy attack on Yemeni territory failed.

- Fourth: The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman withdrew after being targeted from its previous location towards the northern Red Sea after being subjected to more than one attack by our missile force, our naval forces and the air force.'