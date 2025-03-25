LGBT+++ Step 13 The Horror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Small cities vs big cities. They are NOT the same at all. Like the little city of Waterloo in Ontario Canada, which has two Universities a gay parade is nothing more than a party BUT in a big city like Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver it is nothing more than a perverse satanic orgy of depraved souls. I got sucked into it as a naive child BUT now it's been industrialized and taken into the schools & not just high-schools and higher but into the middle-schools and even elementary. Boys and girls who haven't begun to realize their identities; this is who the elite are out to get to and mutilate them.
The horror, the horror!