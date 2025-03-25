BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LGBT+++ Step 13 The Horror
Tech & other illusions
Tech & other illusions
55 views • 5 months ago

Small cities vs big cities. They are NOT the same at all.  Like the little city of Waterloo in Ontario Canada,  which has two Universities a gay parade is nothing more than a party BUT in a big city like Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver it is nothing more than a perverse satanic orgy of depraved souls. I got sucked into it as a naive child BUT now it's been industrialized and taken into the schools & not just high-schools and higher but into the middle-schools and even elementary. Boys and girls who haven't begun to realize their identities; this is who the elite  are out  to get to and mutilate them.

The horror, the horror!


childrenlgbtgayhorroryouthindoctrinatedmutilatedgroomedconned
