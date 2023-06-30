Biden Picks Up After Journalist Calls Secret Burner Phone Revealed In Hunter Scandal

"We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden's business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president," Schweizer told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world."

"We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven't already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was.



And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that the he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations." -Peter Schweizer

Now get this - journalist John Solomon called the phone, and President Joe Biden picked up!

"One of those documents got leaked to me and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was paying for, so I figured this was my chance. I’ve been trying to get fair comment from Hunter Biden, so I’m gonna call the cell phone!" Solomon told Real America's Voice. "So I called the cell phone, and guess who picked up the phone? Joe Biden!"

"Joe Biden! Boy was he shocked when he got – when he picked up the phone and found out it was me," Solomon continued, adding "He hung up pretty quickly!"

Further Info: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-picks-after-journalist-calls-secret-burner-phone-revealed-hunter-scandal

