Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano calls for alliance against world tyranny Appeal to the Church and the World

https://stopworldcontrol.com/vigano/ One of the world's most trusted authorities in the international faith community is the renowned archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. He first became famous when he courageously exposed severe financial corruption in the Vatican. Shortly after that, he went a step further, by revealing systematic, organized child abuse by Pope Francis and top leaders in the Vatican. These exposures are called the "2012 Vatican Leaks Scandal".
In 2020, he gained even more attention when he wrote two open letters to President Trump, in which he warned of a criminal world dictatorship being implemented under the guise of the COVID pandemic. Trump retweeted both these letters, causing them to reach hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
Archbishop Vigano also released a historic warning to humanity, which was signed by hundreds of leading scholars, scientists, lawyers, journalists, and religious authorities. In this "Appeal to the Church and the World", Vigano outlines the grave dangers of the New World Order that is being installed.
In the video below, archbishop Vigano calls for a global alliance to oppose the criminal agenda of the globalists. A heartfelt message, coming from a passionate heart, that is an inspiration to all of us, despite our differences in spiritual beliefs.
LIBERA NOS A MALO
Considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order
by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
August 28, 2021 Feast of St. Augustine
APPEAL FOR THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD to Catholics and all people of good will
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vigano-world.pdf June 7, 2020 Holy Trinity Sunday Mr. President, In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness. The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority. And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media. In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.
