🔥💰 CRIMES OF THE CRA EXPOSED 💰🔥 - A Crimes Chart - Happy Hunting

🔥💰 CRIMES OF THE CRA EXPOSED 💰🔥
🎙️ The Tax & Money Show – Tuesdays at 9PM Eastern Time
📊 Presented by Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s #1 Income Tax & Corporate Tax Expert 🇨🇦
This chart is a breakdown of the criminal acts committed by Canada Revenue Agency agents when they refuse to speak to your lawyer or legal agent. 📞🚫👨⚖️
📖 Under Clause 15 of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, YOU have the right to choose anyone to represent you — even your dog if you want. The CRA has NO legal authority to deny your chosen rep or to demand direct contact with you. ⚖️📚
💥 This chart outlines every law the CRA breaks when they call, email, or visit you after being informed that you are legally represented. These include criminal harassment, intimidation, impersonation of a peace officer, and more. 🚔📛🔒
🇨🇦 Canadians are being misled, threatened, and illegally targeted by tax collectors. This video is your wake-up call. It’s time to know your rights and FIGHT BACK with facts, law, and evidence. 💼⚠️📢
