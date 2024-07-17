InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - The Failed Assassination Attempt on President Trump - 7-16-2024

( A preface to Greg's work here... from the King James Bible, Ephesians Chapter 6, Verses 11 - 16.

"11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked." )





America lives to fight another day

https://gregreese.substack.com/

According to a CNN report, Thomas Crooks purchased a five-foot ladder on his way to the rally and was able to somehow carry this ladder along with his rifle to a building with a direct line of sight to Trump’s podium. A building that was occupied by heavily armed police.

With rifle in hand, Crooks used this ladder to climb the building and was spotted on the rooftop 30 minutes before he opened fire. He was photographed by police and reported twenty-five minutes before the shooting. He was even confronted while on the roof before the shooting.

Bystanders began pointing out Crooks to police a full two minutes before he opened fire. The defensive sniper detail was looking directly at him a full forty seconds before he opened fire, and allowed him to fire of a few shots before taking him out.

The first shot fired grazed Trump’s right ear as he turned his head towards the shooter. Had he not turned his head, he would have been murdered on live television.

According to a classmate, Crooks was shooting competitively as early as his freshman year and was a member of local gun club. So he’s been training with a rifle for at least five years. And the mathematics submitted by Mike Adams and verified by Michael Yon suggest that the shots were fired by Crooks.

So far, Crooks is an enigma which fits the profile of a mind control assassin. But either way, this was undoubtedly an inside job to assassinate president Trump. And leads directly to Mayorkas.

Viktor Orbán has been privately meeting with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Russian President Putin, and former president Donald Trump to negotiate a peace deal. And Putin recently announced that he is open to discussing this further.

Astrologers have been predicting events around a rare planetary transit occurring on July 15th involving the star Algol, known as the “Demon Star” which represents Medusa’s beheading and is considered to be one of the most violent and unfortunate stars in astrology. And the assassination attempt occurred on the same day as the Bohemian Club’s occult ritual, the Cremation of Care at the Bohemian Grove, where an effigy is sacrificed in fire.

Whether you call them the Illuminati, the Deep State, or the Synagogue of Satan, they do not want peace. But America lives to fight another day.

