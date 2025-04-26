© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BrightLearn - Insights on Preparedness, an interview with Colonel Drew Miller
247 views • 4 months ago
In this episode, Mike Adams interviews Colonel Drew Miller, founder of Fortitude Ranch and CollapseSurvivor.com, discussing preparedness strategies, U.S. political divisions and secession risks, threats from AI-enabled weapons, government overreach hindering survival efforts, and the Collapse Survivor app's hyper-realistic crisis simulations, while promoting affordable survival communities through Fortitude Ranch as a middle-class solution.
