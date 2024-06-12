CTP S1E52 20240615 "Rising Tides Lifts All Boats" BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E52) "Rising Tides Lift All Boats" (Pre-Recorded May 11)
Brief look at "circulation of dollars" within the various Communities, and the even bigger/braoder "Rising Tide" concept and the real question of Why is one Community lagging behind (doesn't just hurt/harm them, but all) other Communities of recent (Ron Edwards, Nationally syndicated snippets) "Edwards Notebook" raises. With 2 Black (not that we on Right care, they could be orange with purple polka-dots, The Left obsesses about/over Race) Conservatives (that Joe Biden accuses of "You Ain't Black") turning Left #IdentityPolitics on its head.
(CTP S1E52, Sat Jun 15 2024)
