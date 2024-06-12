CTP S1E52 20240615 "Rising Tides Lifts All Boats" BTS/SP Video

CTP S1E52 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jun 15 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E52) "Rising Tides Lift All Boats" (Pre-Recorded May 11)

Brief look at "circulation of dollars" within the various Communities, and the even bigger/braoder "Rising Tide" concept and the real question of Why is one Community lagging behind (doesn't just hurt/harm them, but all) other Communities of recent (Ron Edwards, Nationally syndicated snippets) "Edwards Notebook" raises. With 2 Black (not that we on Right care, they could be orange with purple polka-dots, The Left obsesses about/over Race) Conservatives (that Joe Biden accuses of "You Ain't Black") turning Left #IdentityPolitics on its head.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: CTP S1Exx BiDUMBnomics part 2 (Show transcript)





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- WAAM ART Show page: https://waamradio.com/show/37754/

- WAAM ART 5/11 Show (that "Edwards Notebook: discussed in my Show aired: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7H7TF8oailBhlT44PGqDqJ?si=Yq5fDEjxSOiEVNgI-qQtiQ

- (TheEdwardsNotebook.com, no longer active - instead see) https://TheRonEdwards.com

- Ron on Rumble: https://runble.com/c/c-902585

- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q9evlkh3v29t3jlz18u2t/The_Edwards_Notebook-How_Well_Does_Your_Dollar_Circulate051724.mp3?rlkey=4vfscd65g9kjdafdymnn950g7&st=bu8imtqr&dl=0

- https://kstartalkradio.com/the-ron-edwards-american-experience-k-star-talk-radio-network

- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2021/11/you-finally-awake-or-still-fake-woke-how-dare-those-racist-republicans-elect-so-many-black-and-latino-candidates-across-usa-in-redwave2021-2584783.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/protests-demonstrations/2019/11/is-it-racist-for-a-white-man-to-carry-a-sign-referring-to-colored-people-at-a-naacp-emphasis-cp-event-made-for-him-by-a-black-woman-2458619.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/expecting-victimhood-no-surprise-one-finds-it/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13906371-christitutionalist-politics-s1e20-victimhood-not-surprising-when-one-looks-for-it-they-find-it

- S1E52 Segment-2 item: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-need-to-keep-a-sense-of-humor/

- S1E52 Segment-3 (reprise of Recording from July 13, 2023) item: https://web.archive.org/web/20230315045552/www.12cdrc.org/micd12gop-take-action-as-a-delegate

- S.E.Mi, Michigan, National, GOP/Conservative Clubs: https://web.archive.org/web/20230315045552/https://www.12cdrc.org/clubs





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: https://tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1E52, Sat Jun 15 2024)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from May 11th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

May 11 - S1E47: Continued Left-wing Violence

May 18 - S1E48: Let Left Keep Pushing, Generational Shift Occurring

May 25 - S1E49: Mother's Day retrospective (Ex Post Facto piece, just as last year's Memorial Day and 4th-Of-July pieces were)

June 1 - S1E50: Slaves To State

June 8 - S1E51: Is Prayer Alone Enough?

June 15 - S1E52: Rising Tides Lift All Boats

June 22 - S2E53: TLB-Talk relaunch

June 29 - S2E54: Speculations and What Ifs

July 6 - S2E55: In The News

July 13 - S2E56: Hard and Fast Economic Facts

July 20 - S2E57: USA, then, now, future

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.