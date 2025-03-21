© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power Up With One Move! Biohack #8: Kettlebell swings
Do 100 daily—full-body torch. It builds explosive hips and sculpts glutes fast. Studies show it spikes heart rate, burns 20 calories a minute. Five minutes, insane gains. By April, you’ll dominate trails or tug-of-war. Swing into beast mode
Source: Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research
