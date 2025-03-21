Power Up With One Move! Biohack #8: Kettlebell swings

Do 100 daily—full-body torch. It builds explosive hips and sculpts glutes fast. Studies show it spikes heart rate, burns 20 calories a minute. Five minutes, insane gains. By April, you’ll dominate trails or tug-of-war. Swing into beast mode

Source: Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like kettlebell swings delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter