🌍 WORLD NEWS REPORT: WEEK IN REVIEW 🌍
LastChristian
LastChristian
44 views • 2 months ago

Presented from a Christian Conservative Perspective Tune in tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT as Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton & JD Williams present this powerful one-hour special, breaking down the most critical global developments from the past week—without bias, fluff, or compromise. 🔹 Explosive tensions in the Middle East as Israel strikes Iran 🔹 Rising global instability and great power conflict 🔹 Economic disruptions, food crises, and the rise of digital control 🔹 Global persecution of Christians and the moral collapse of nations All analyzed through a biblical, prophetic lens—unfiltered and uncompromised. 📖 Are we seeing the signs of the last days? 📢 Watch now and decide for yourself. ✝️ Stay informed. Stay faithful. Stay ready. 🕣 New Episodes Weekly | RevelationRadio.net #EndTimes #BibleProphecy #ChristianNews #Israel #MiddleEastConflict #DigitalCurrency #GlobalCrisis #LastDays #RevelationRadio #FaithOverFear #WatchAndPray #OneWorldSystem

israelendtimeslastdaysbibleprophecyfaithoverfeardigitalcurrencyglobalcrisischristiannewsrevelationradiooneworldsystemmiddleeastconflictwatchandpray
