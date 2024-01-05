Reduce CHOLESTEROL with High Copper Foods? 30 Studies Prove it. Dr. Morley & Dr. Hornaman

"I have high cholesterol. Is it my food?" It's low bio-available copper levels. Start eating high [bioavailable] copper foods! Figs, nutmeg, dark chocolate, and many more...Cut out the high fructose corn syrup and go organic to reduce glyphosate.

"...Dr. Leslie M. Klevay, Oct 2022. He wrote an amazing article about chronic copper deficiency in society. Now keep in mind that Dr. Klevay is only 89 years old...he has been studying this for his entire career...He is the guy, back in 1973 who blew the whistle on statins....His research was replicated in 30 labs around the world that a lack of copper caused cholesterol to rise.....They forgot to tell us that in 1941, they added iron filing to the food system. And when you start to throw iron into our blood, it is going to suppress copper, which is going to cause cholesterol to rise." ~ Morley Robbins

Leslie M. Klevay Article: The contemporaneous epidemic of chronic, copper deficiency

October 2022Journal of Nutritional Science 11

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364493778_The_contemporaneous_epidemic_of_chronic_copper_deficiency

Morley Robbins, www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com and www.RCP123.org

FULL SHOW: Is Copper the Key To Weight Loss? Dr. Amie Hornaman interviews Morley Robbins, Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meeo-yevyTc

https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-thyroid-fixer-10242023/

The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:

STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’

STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods

STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners

STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D

STOP Taking calcium supplements

STOP Taking zinc supplements

STOP Taking molybdenum supplements

STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.

STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)

STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid

STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.)

STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.)

STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic. [...nano-silver is ok]

STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices







