🧠 Understanding Schizophrenia: Navigating The Reality Loss 🌌

🔍 Morris D. Bell a Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Scientist in Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine explains Schizophrenia: A condition where reality testing is compromised, often involving hallucinations or paranoid delusions.🎙️ https://bit.ly/45y6egl
🗣️ Voice Hearers: Today, some hear voices without disrupting their daily lives. Not all voice hearers experience dysfunction.
💡 Crucial Distinction: Schizophrenia entails a loss of reality testing that impairs daily functioning, with profound neurocognitive effects to an acquired brain injury.
🌟 Let's Talk: Join the conversation to shed light on this complex condition and the diverse experiences it encompasses. 💬🧠