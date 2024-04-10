© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s Top Five People that Hate You in Congress are all lying to
get back in Congress for another term to ruin your life. These stupid,
pathetic, and weak child-like idiots Hate you so much they will waste
your money on other countries’ walls, borders, and border security but
they will leave your border wide open and buy illegals airplane tickets,
luxury hotel rooms, and pre-paid debit cards. So remember to vote for
anyone else in the primaries because these awful, repugnant losers are
trying to ruin your life because they hate you!
#petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #border #openborder #illegals #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke
They Hate You - Nebraska's Top Five in Congress