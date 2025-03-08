Ukrainian convoy near Sudzha was just hit by Russian fire. From reports, this happened not long ago, and the remnants are currently being finished off - part 1

A Ukrainian convoy near Sudzha was just hit by Russian fire. From reports, this happened not long ago, and the remnants are currently being finished off.

The Ukrainian convoy trying to flee near Sudzha was stopped by a previously demolished bridge and then hit by Russian fire.

Why they decided to travel like that, under cover of Russian fire and surveillance drones, only they know.

Also: At least 10 explosions by Russia in Zaporozhye, a very strong fire at the landing site .

Head of Zaporizhzhye OVA confirmed arrival on gas infrastructure.