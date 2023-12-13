Create New Account
THE NEXT FAKE PANDEMIC HAS STARTED IN CHINA AND OHIO
There was no pandemic. I think all of us are smart enough to understand that now but you saw how effective it was at getting Donald Trump out of office. The Democrats know that if Trump wins they are all going to prison some of them probably go to The Gallows for treason. This means they will use any tool at their disposal to make sure that the 2024 election doesn't happen.

What better way for a communist scumbag like Joe Biden and the real president, Harris but to work with communist China and start up another fake pandemic. This time it is called White lung syndrome and somehow it's in China and Ohio.

They will definitely try to bring masks back and they will definitely try to use this scare tactic stop the 2024 election and America you cannot let this happen. We need Donald Trump just as much as we need Jesus right now!

