EPISODE 70: DO WOMEN’S RIGHTS ONLY MATTER WHEN CHOOSING @B0RT10N?
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
16 views • 10 months ago

I admit it, I’m confused. Can you answer this simple question and relieve me of my ignorance? Do women’s rights only matter when defending a women’s right to choose? The reason why I ask is because the advocates for women’s right to choose don’t show up to protect women under any other circumstance. This story here is a prime example of the Left’s lack of consistent conviction. A self identifying transgender nonbinary 1500 meter runner who goes by they/them pronouns just earned a spot on the women’s Olympic track team heading to Paris. This is a man competing against women who will now take the spot of a woman who will be sitting at home watching a man run in her place on the women’s team. It would seem that a man pretending to be a women has more rights than the gender he’s pretending to be. That is unless, of course, it’s the right to murder your own children, then the Leftist Progressives are all about the rights of women. Maybe if men had wombs the progressives would do away with women entirely, but I digress.

https://apnews.com/article/nikki-hiltz-paris-games-dee8d391c518b8bf1249b78e792c71ca?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2gODqCmpGVVdyxQc0crwOF

Keywords
inmensportswomens
