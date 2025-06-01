BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk SLAYED the fake New York Times
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 3 months ago

Elon Musk SLAYED the fake New York Times

“Oh, the New York Times? Is that the same publication which got a Pulitzer for FAKE REPORTING on the Russiagate hoax?”

❌ ‘I am NOT taking drugs’ – Musk denies reports of his alleged ketamine use 

💬 “The New York Times was  lying their ass off,” the billionaire wrote on X.

Cynthia... Should have posted this video yesterday...

Adding, a happy announcement:

Simeon Boikov aka Aussie Cossack announced after 900 days and still locked in the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, his wife Mrs Cossack is pregnant with their son.

He announced it speaking Russian, his video posted described... (might upload?)

Here's description:❗️Watch to the end. Simeon Boikov makes an important public announcement in Chita, Zabaikal during the official ceremony unveiling a the lists of heroes of Zabaikal, Russia who fought in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945 and Special Military Operation 2022-2025 by author Vitaly Aprelkov.  🙏🇷🇺🤰After 900 days locked in the consulate, his wife Mrs Cossack is pregnant with their son.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy