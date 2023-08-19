⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (19 August 2023) - ENG Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 August 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces repelled four attacks and counter-attacks of assault detachments from the 14th, 32nd, 44th mechanised and 95th Air Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Urochishche Mankovka (Kharkov region) .





▫️ Over 130 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in close cooperation with aviation and artillery has successfully repelled five enemy attacks close to Andreyevka, Veseloye, Krasnogorovka, and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) over the past 24 hours.





▫️ In addition, ammunition depots of the 24th Mechanised and 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Toretsk and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





◽️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces repelled and attack launched by AFU assault group close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️ Moreover, Russian troops disabled four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces, aviation, and artillery repelled an attack launched by units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU Strategic Reserve close to Raborino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️ Up to 190 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, as well as one U.S.-made M119 howitzer have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces in coordination with army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers repelled an attack of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). In this direction, the enemy has lost over 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, and one Msta-B gun have been neutralised by fire.





▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware in 139 areas in the past 24 hours.





▫️ A forward command post of the 10th Army Corps was destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ An AFU's ammunition depot was annihilated close to Goloskov (Khmelnitsky region).





▫️ Air defence facilities have shot down 23 unmanned aerial vehicles near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Svatovo, Privolye (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromikhailovka, Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Energodar and Shevchenko (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 461 airplanes and 246 helicopters, 5,854 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,387 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,144 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,940 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,319 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.