BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truth About Aluminum
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • 9 months ago

Is Aluminum Really Harmful? Debunking Myths on The Reality of Health Podcast


In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, we dive deep into the common fears and misconceptions surrounding aluminum. From its presence in everyday products like deodorant and cookware to its mentioned toxicity and supposed link to Alzheimer's, we unravel the truth through scientific studies and expert opinions. Discover why aluminum might not be as harmful as you think and learn how your body's natural processes tackle unwanted substances, including those introduced through injections. Follow along as we explore the mechanisms of bioremediation, the role of Metallophiles, and the impact of various substances used in injections. Let's understand the real deal about aluminum and ensure we separate the myths from the facts.




00:00 Introduction to Aluminum Concerns


01:30 Addressing Aluminum Toxicity Fears


04:45 Aluminum in Vaccines and Its Effects


07:08 Bioremediation and Heavy Metals


12:16 Common Additives in Vaccines


17:09 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
food safetyheavy metal detoximmune responsevaccine adjuvantsenvironmental healthmetal toxicityhealth mythsealth podcastaluminum risksaluminum factsbio-remediationprobiotics benefitsscience podcasteveryday toxinsbody detoxification
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy