The Broken Credit Score System: Arbitrary, Discriminatory & Damaging
97 views • 3 months ago

In our latest Underground USA episode, we dive in to the shadowy world of credit scoring, the murky system where opaque, error-prone algorithms dictate your access to loans, housing, and jobs. This dystopian setup, eerily similar to authoritarian social credit surveillance systems in communist China, punishes everyday choices and deepens inequities. With scores that swing unpredictably and mistakes that ruin lives, the industry serves banks, not people, thriving on a rigged game. Join us as we expose chilling parallels to social credit systems, reveal the human cost, and explore fairer alternatives. Tune in to Underground USA to learn why this flawed system holds millions captive—and how we can break free...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-broken-credit-score-system-arbitrary


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

credit score scamdigital debt prisoncredit bureau corruptionfinancial surveillance statefico fraudend credit scoressocial credit usaalgorithmic injusticecredit score discriminationban the bureaus
