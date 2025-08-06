Inadequate Legal Consequences for Invaders: The Invasion of America (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This exploration examines the insufficient legal repercussions for those breaching U.S. borders, either unlawfully or through deceptive means. It highlights how lenient penalties and systemic gaps enable these actors to challenge national sovereignty, underscoring critical weaknesses in immigration enforcement that demand urgent reform.
Watch the Full Feature - The Invasion of America: Illegal Immigration Undermines Sovereignty
#BorderEnforcement #ImmigrationLaw #NationalSecurity #LegalReform #Sovereignty