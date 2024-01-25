JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240121 - Are We There Yet?

JD Farag





Jan 21, 2024





Prophecy Update 2024-01-21





Pastor JD answers the often-asked childlike question of, “Are we there yet?” as it relates to our final destination, the pre-tribulation rapture of the church.





Links and Transcript available at the source site.





Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytmeTMyM2QyP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=