Egg Prices are NOT an accident!

Dr. Eric Berg interviews Dr. Clayton Baker an internal medicine doctor that has researched how the egg price "crisis" is being generated by following the money trail. It's another COVID being used to try to control the population. This needs to be exposed. Send everyone you know links to this video! Hopefully Trump's team and Doge will take on the FDA over this!