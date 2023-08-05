THE LEOPARD AND ABRAMS TANKS IN WAR THUNDER ARMOR/GUN ANALYSIS VS RUSSIAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These are in the news a lot right now and have been realistically in the game for years. We can study the armor and weapons in detail here. Part of a series on these modern tanks where we see using X-ray and Armor measurements what they are made of. Firing range kills of Russian tanks included, combat vids coming up.