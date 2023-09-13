How to Experience More of God's Presence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Streamed live on Sep 8, 2023
All of us are hungry to experience more of God's presence but oftentimes we feel empty. We go to church and experience the worship music and feel God's love and the peace of the Holy Spirit but then we leave and a few hours later we don't feel Him anymore. Are there steps that we can take to experience more of God's presence, power, and reality in our lives on a consistent basis?
