It's In The Hole - Metal Detecting Talk With The Word On The Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those involved already with metal detecting will understand that it seems that for many, the grass is always greener with a new detector in mind whenever our find rate is poor. Those who think like this should consider some soul searching and figure out why their find rates aren't as high as they could or should be. Enjoy.