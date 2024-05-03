Brighteon Broadcast News, May 3, 2024 - The FALL of the WEST and why the world’s economic future belongs to China, Russia, India and Iran

- Financial oligarchy's impact on Western nations' futures. (0:03)

- Decline of Western nations, led by US, due to obsolete economic and political systems. (10:00)

- Student protests in Austin, Texas. (15:43)

- Netanyahu's claimed legal immunity and its implications for international law. (21:21)

- Energy consumption and GDP correlation in Western nations. (31:00)

- US military obsolescence and the rise of #BRICS nations. (41:35)

- The impending collapse of the US #dollar and its potential consequences. (47:45)

- US economic collapse, energy crisis, and geopolitical tensions. (53:24)

- Anti-Semitism and Zionism. (1:05:52)

- #Censorship and #genocide from #Israel. (1:17:11)

- Energy resources, sovereignty, and economic impact. (1:33:21)

- Economic power shift from West to East, with #China overtaking US. (1:45:10)

- Military power and economic decline of the US and its impact on the Middle East. (1:53:19)

- US empire decline, military power, and Iran's attack on US bases. (2:05:22)





