BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPY Earth Day 2025!!!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 4 months ago

Wishing everyone a HAPPY Earth Day and introducing the Inflation Reduction Act by America's energy conservation/efficiency and renewable energy expert, Danny "Drawdown, NOW! "Tseng, Founder & CEO of https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid (To easily share, use: onehouseoffthegrid.com

To view some free energy- and $-saving e-Guides & videos, look around the following:

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

Get a FREE WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually all of your energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$ by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To learn how to supplement or replace your income with America's BEST part-time, home-based business opportunity -- and possibly earn PASSIVE income WHILE YOU SLEEP -- watch: tinyurl.com/1HOGBizOppOverviewVideo and visit the "Powerpoint" at:

tinyurl.com/1HOGbizOppOverview


To apply to become a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant," fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

If you have questions, to request a free quote for 1 or more energy upgrades and/or self-reliance item(s), to confirm receipt of your Google Form submission(s), to make a customer or business partner referral, to report any broken links and/or suggestions, and/or inquire about becoming a vendor/supplier, contact us at:

The Climate Change Solutions and Drawdown, NOW!, Company (parent company)

7081 Environ Blvd

(dial #711 for me to buzz you in)

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319

USA

1+786.441.2727

toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

mobile: 305.297.9360 (all are voice, only)

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)


"The GREATEST threat to our planet is the belief that someone ELSE will save it!”


Keywords
climate changeearth daypassive houseinflation reduction actcitizens climate lobbybest solar company
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy