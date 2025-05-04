BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia was forced to make decision in 2014 to people of Crimea, any other behavior would have meant handing them over to be torn apart
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 months ago

Putin: Russia was forced to make decision in 2014 to support (Russian) people of Crimea, any other behavior would have meant handing them over to be torn apart. 

Adding: 

China & Russia to continue to oppose unilateralism, bullying, to jointly promote equal multipolar world - Chinese MFA

➕Consensus has been reached by Russian, Chinese leaders to deepen mutual political trust between the countries, promote cooperation in all areas

➕China & Russia to continue to strengthen close cooperation in UN, SCO, and BRICS, guide global governance in the right direction

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
