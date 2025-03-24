BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mike Yeadon: "The Covid pLandemic was a global genocide and PsyOp"
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
400 followers
160 views • 5 months ago

Former Pfizer manager Mike Yeadon declare that 'There was no Covid pademic'. Then he describe the ruthless genocide by midazolam, morphine and ventilators, also the deaths by lack of medical treatment due to shut down of medical care. All these murder victims were declared 'Covd deaths' in order to scare the public into the CV19 Jab.

The Covid pLandemic was a global PsyOp.

Keywords
was athe covid plandemicglobal psyop
