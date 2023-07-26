© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/u-s-courts-restoring-civil-rights-lost-during-covid/
A new ruling in perhaps the most important court case on free speech in America has seen the judge forbid the Biden Administration from colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans. Join Del, Aaron Siri and Jefferey Jaxen in this roundtable discussion where they discuss the recent ruling in the Missouri vs Biden case and other important recent rulings and their implications.