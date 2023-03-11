Jimmy Dore: Ukraine Puts NBC Reporter On “Kill List” (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/iF8dsxWUBkg

11 Mar 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowNBC reporter Keir Simmonds recently traveled to Crimea and reported back that the residents he spoke with were all perfectly happy for Crimea to remain in Russian hands, and they would even join the fight if Ukraine seeks to regain the territory. He also determined that Ukraine would face formidable – some might say insurmountable – obstacles in effecting a military takeover. And for reporting on these truths his reward was to be placed on the Ukrainians’ so-called “kill list.”





Jimmy speaks with activist Jose Vega about the never-ending stream of propaganda we’re subjected to about the Ukraine War.





Follow Jose on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JosBtrigga





Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/premium-membership

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams





LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow/





WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)





ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/premium-membership





SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags):

https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-spring.com





DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore





Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib





About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.



