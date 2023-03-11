Jimmy Dore: Ukraine Puts NBC Reporter On “Kill List” (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11 Mar 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowNBC reporter Keir Simmonds recently traveled to Crimea and reported back that the residents he spoke with were all perfectly happy for Crimea to remain in Russian hands, and they would even join the fight if Ukraine seeks to regain the territory. He also determined that Ukraine would face formidable – some might say insurmountable – obstacles in effecting a military takeover. And for reporting on these truths his reward was to be placed on the Ukrainians’ so-called “kill list.”
Jimmy speaks with activist Jose Vega about the never-ending stream of propaganda we’re subjected to about the Ukraine War.
