2024 Buick GL8 in-depth Walkaround

The Buick GL8 is China's top-selling MPV, featuring an exterior design that aligns with Buick's signature aesthetic and sleek appearance. The front end is characterized by distinctive split headlights, integrated LED daytime running lights, and vertically oriented air vents on the bumper. The plug-in hybrid version is distinguished by a grille adorned with horizontal chrome slats, while the hybrid model incorporates a mesh design. The fog lamp area also shows subtle styling variations between the two versions. The GL8 measures 5219 mm in length, 1878 mm in width, and 1807 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3088 mm. The plug-in hybrid version has a curb weight of 2390 kg. The rear of the vehicle features integrated taillights, with slight differences in the design of the lower bumper between versions. The interior design of the GL8 retains the spacious cabin associated with the Buick brand. According to previously leaked information, the Buick GL8 PHEV edition will offer a second-row folding table, a sliding central armrest, and the possibility of an integrated refrigerator. The seats maintain the comfort standards expected from Buick, and the high-end version will feature amenities such as airbag massage, pneumatic lumbar support, and damping shock absorbers. Regarding powertrain options, the PHEV version of the GL8 incorporates a newly developed plug-in hybrid electric drive unit, a next-generation hybrid battery, and a 1.5-liter hybrid engine with a Miller cycle. The comprehensive power output reaches 292 kW, with a torque of 580 Nm. According to the CLTC (Chinese standardized testing), the GL8 PHEV edition offers an impressive combined range of 1370 kilometers.


