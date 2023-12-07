SHaDoWCa7 sings Hands (Jewel) with Sub-Zero

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this song on YouTube July 8, 2014. Below is a reprint of her original description:

"I have been asked to sing the song "Hands" by Jewel. It is a very touching song, and it was difficult for me to sing this without getting emotional. The words are so beautiful. Also, a special guest appearance of my sweet husband as Sub-Zero playing the bass for me. ♥ I have added some of my own lyrics to this song (third verse). I hope you like it! ^^

I am playing the guitar and the midi-keyboard, and I am singing lead with 3-part harmony.

Please forgive the camera, it didn't want to stay in focus. ^^ ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Hands

If I could tell the world just one thing,

It would be, we're all okay.

And not to worry 'cause worry is wasteful,

And useless in times like these.

I won't be made useless,

I won't be idled with despair,

I will gather myself around my faith,

For light does the darkness most fear!

My hands are small, I know,

But they're not yours they are my own,

And they're not yours they are my own,

And I will not be broken.

Poverty stole your golden shoes,

But it didn't steal your laughter!

And heartache came to visit me,

But I knew it wasn't ever after.

We will fight, not out of spite,

For someone's got to stand up for what's right!

For where there's a man who has no voice,

There ours shall go singing!

My hands are small, I know,

But they're not yours they are my own,

And they're not yours they are my own,

And I will not be broken.

In the end, only kindness matters!

In the end, only kindness matters!

I will get down on my knees and I will pray!

I will get down on my knees and I will pray!

I will get down on my knees and I will pray!

I will get down on my knees and I will pray!

My wish for the world today,

Would be to stop and see the beauty!

Remember the love and simplicity,

Of a life lived to help each other!

No matter how alone or hopeless you feel,

Remember it's only a lie!

Fear and doubt are tools only to deceive,

And they your joy would deny!

My hands are small, I know,

And they're not yours, they are my own,

And they're not yours, they are my own,

And I will not be broken.

