Boycott Everything - Max Igan

Max Igan
Aug 8, 2023
AUSTRALIA UNDER ATTACK BY THE UN – Insider Discovers Plot to Use ‘Voice’ to Strip Our Assets!!
https://www.justonefocus.org/australia-under-attack-by-the-un-insider-discovers-plot-to-use-voice-to-strip-our-assets/?fbclid=IwAR0Q1Fpe6Y66UYxLe_jJrNvJAHxGsEnul8PtTYrd2aMidBj0HNW_whJUBVo_aem_ATB2wrq87QmWVfL6Dq5gBi-8vkayLUlcznLiNaDYbEwTxW1z_E0UjpuveT6uwgqoltY
Researchers Prove That Sound Frequencies Can Kill Cancer
https://livelovefruit.com/researchers-prove-sound-frequencies-can-kill-cancer/
BC Canada. Aug 3/2023. Educational Awareness Video ONLY! Protect the Children
https://www.tiktok.com/@jaysgirl44/video/7263585720504274181?_r=1&_t=8ed2nN3fPkn
WEF Launches ‘Mark of the Beast’ CBDC Microchip That Will ‘End Gun Ownership in America’
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/wef-launches-mark-of-the-beast-cbdc-microchip-that-will-end-gun-ownership-in-america/
Facial recognition technology should be 'regulated, but not banned'
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/facial-recognition-technology-should-be-regulated-but-not-banned/ar-AA1eTx5D?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=7e44df9669fe4f1c934c5504066211a3&ei=26
Facial recognition less accurate for people of colour
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/video/news/facial-recognition-less-accurate-for-people-of-colour/vi-AA1eSOMD?ocid=msedgntp&t=14
Commonwealth Bank introduces new transfer restrictions - after rolling out 'cashless' branches
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12363605/Commonwealth-Bank-introduces-new-transfer-restrictions-rolling-cashless-branches.html?ito=native_share_article-nativemenubutton
Reserve Bank of Australia Announces CBDC Use Case Proposals and Partners
https://beincrypto.com/reserve-bank-australia-launches-cbdc-pilot/
6 May 1933: Looting of the Institute of Sexology
https://www.hmd.org.uk/resource/6-may-1933-looting-of-the-institute-of-sexology/
Blood Sacrifices For McDonalds Interview with rabbi Abraham Finkelstein
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pGChzjd0gUsZ/
Covid Vaccine Injury Class Action Australia
https://rumble.com/v348nkr-covid-vaccine-injury-class-action.html
UK Govt to be sued over trans ideology being taught in primary schools | Dr Anna Loutfi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxDVAkfGAGo&ab_channel=GBNews
Winsome Kind - Hola Hola (end track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gN_pJaSwA_Q
