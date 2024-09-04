Warwick Powell: Global Conflict Symptom of Underlying Economic Transformations

Warwick Powell discusses the East versus West conflict which is largely a symptom of the underlying economic transformations underway. There is a massive disconnect between the economy of exchange value and use value in the West which has led to a hollowing out of the economy resulting in political crises. The Global North feel their "distributional setup" is under threat and so the only way to stem the tide is to impose a set of militarily enforceable arrangements to deny the Global South the ability to become capable of creating value. Russia and China are better at harnessing AI, particularly to drive production efficiencies. He comments on currency multipolarity, dedollarization, Digital Westphalia, and describes the suspension of liberties in the West as an autoimmune response. Regarding the Algorithm Ghetto, there is slippage meaning it can't be implemented perfectly and technology inevitably brings with it possibilities of all sorts of resistance. The West is going to step up its Color Revolution-style regime change operations. Multipolarity is about the reassertion of sovereignty and an increased interoperability of states. The world is tired of Western hegemony and now has the courage and means to confront it. The challenge will be to avoid kinetic conflict.





About Warwick Powell

Warwick began his career in academia, teaching Chinese history and European cultural history at Griffith University. He graduated with First Class Honours and is the recipient of the prestigious University Medal for Academic Excellence. Warwick was also awarded a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade scholarship to undertake postgraduate studies at People’s University, Beijing. He deferred his studies to begin work for Kevin Rudd in the Queensland Government.





He is the chairman and founder of Sister City Partners Limited, a not-for-profit investment bank focusing on developing links between regional Australia and the markets of Asia. Through this work, Warwick has experience in diverse industries including cattle and sheep production and processing, information and communication technology, infrastructure, energy, natural resources, travel and tourism and property development.





He is a director of a number of funds management companies responsible for funds established under an ASIC-approved Australian Financial Services License. He is a member of the Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness Advisory Board and was the founding Treasurer of Innovation NQ Inc., a not-for-profit innovation incubator in North Queensland.





He continues to teach professional courses in areas such as innovation, creativity, regional economic development and blockchain technology with James Cook University, QUT and Edith Cowan University.





