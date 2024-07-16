Obama is Gog, says Jewish Boy

Natan, the Jewish boy who died and went to heaven and saw the final war, says that Gog is Obama and he will invade Israel. This video has been cut shorter with a brief introduction and then right to discussing the war. It can only mean that big O will become ruler of the 10-nation empire that will rise in that part of the world.





