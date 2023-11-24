This is Why Ticos, Costa Ricans, Arm Themselves With Machetes.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Why Ticos Arm Themselves With Machetes.
source,
https://fb.watch/otJMz3Dr-3/
PASO CERRADO EN DOMINICAL POR ÁRBOL QUE CAYÓ EN LA CARRETERA. Un Árbol cayó sobre la ruta 34 (Costanera Sur) a la altura de
PASSAGE CLOSED ON SUNDAY DUE TO A TREE THAT FELL ON THE ROAD. A tree fell on Route 34 (Costanera Sur)
MAN WIELDING MACHETES IN THE STREETS OF SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2aSN6k0pS9iL/