© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
China’s new military base near Beijing is set to dwarf the Pentagon, signaling a major escalation in its defense capabilities. Experts speculate the massive complex will enhance China's nuclear war-fighting power and could serve as a doomsday bunker. This construction comes amid rising tensions with Taiwan and Beijing’s expanding military ambitions.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/