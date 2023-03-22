BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Ashley's committee tackles the CCP propaganda agencies like Confucius Institutes, police stations inside America, infiltration in college campuses
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 03/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2c7x5z0eff

03/21/2023 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House representative Ashley Hinson: Ashley's committee tackles the CCP propaganda agencies like Confucius Institutes, police stations inside America, infiltration in college campuses, and the stealing of intellectual property. The spy balloon escalates this situation for the American people to know more about the CCP spy and espionage operation. We are dealing with the CCP’s infiltration and propaganda in a bipartisan way.

03/21/2023 众议院麦卡锡议长和众议院议员阿什利·欣森: 阿什利所在的委员会正在处理中共在美国的宣传问题，如孔子学院、在美国境内所设的警察局、渗透大学校园以及窃取知识产权等。 间谍气球事件提升了美国人民对中共间谍活动的认知。我们将以两党合作的方式应对中共对美国的宣传和渗透。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
