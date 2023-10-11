© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RINOS Plot To Bring Back McCarthy To Fund Israeli War: McCarthy Signals He's Open To The Idea | Stew Peters Network
The GOP is about to throw the country into another middle eastern war.
Anthony Sabatini, Chairman of the Lake County, FL GOP, is here to share his opinion in departee Republicans who only care about the globalist uni-party.
These neocon warmongers are more concerned with the national security of Israel than they are the United States.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew
Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com
High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW
Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew