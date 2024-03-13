BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gold, Silver & the Dollar
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
299 views • 03/13/2024

Beginning in 1965, they took the silver out of U.S. mint coinage. This soon made U.S. silver content coins of 1964 and earlier worth more than their face value, far more by now!

In 1971, the government under Nixon “closed the dollar-gold exchange window”, as too much gold was being redeemed by foreign nations. This divorced the dollar from gold.

The “petrodollar” enforced by worldwide U.S. military and intelligence presence, kept the fiat dollar floating for 50 more years. But now the petrodollar is over.

Storable food, water, fuel, silver and gold are the real value items,

and may even become what people trade for other goods and services if there is a complete collapse of the dollar system.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com


Keywords
militarydepressionmoneygovernmentgoldtradesilvercurrencydollarfiatbanksinflationeconomicpetrodollargasolinedefaultcoinsbondsvalueshortageassetpricesexchangelegal tender
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy