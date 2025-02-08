THROWBACK: US 'foreign assistance is vital' to its national security – Hunter Biden

"As it relates to our security, I don't think that you could find someone in the military that's been acting in the field that wouldn't say that OUR BIGGEST BANG FOR OUR BUCK IS IN OUR FOREIGN ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS," the US ex-president's son stated.

As chairman of the World Food Program, funded by USAID, Biden later joined the notorious Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which was later linked to a 2024 report detailing global payments to the Bidens from shady business actors.

Adding:

Trump’s plan to put USAID staff on leave blocked

US Federal Judge Carl Nichols issued a "LIMITED" temporary restraining order in response to a last-minute lawsuit filed by two unions, The New York Times reported.

The order prevents the Trump administration from placing approximately 2,200 employees at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on administrative leave.



