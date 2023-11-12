BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Implant Stations at the End of the Tunnel and a Galactic Black Market for Human Souls
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
249 views • 11/12/2023

Source: Akvile Sava "Implant Stations & Galactic Black Market"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZiYb54oq4E

Rich2150x "Rich's Blog 30 - How To Get OBEs Entities The Prison Planet and The Matrix Understood"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PE0U4pKUsI

Anmarie Uber "07 Spiritual Warfare: Amnesia Room & Implant Station At The End Of The Tunnel (Pre-Birth Memory)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWRHtY4P4ZU


Akvile Sava email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.richwest.net

Odysee Channel Anmarie Uber: https://tinyurl.com/msdjef3e


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Keywords
deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel
