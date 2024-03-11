Dr. David Cartland: NHS too broken to fix, hundreds of medical professionals confirm vaxx carnage

9 FEB 2024. Dr. David Cartland says that he has finally left the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom after realizing that it is too broken to fix.

Since his previous video from 4 days earlier (linked immediately below this paragraph), hundreds of medical professionals have contacted him to say that they are seeing exactly the same carnage as he and that the common denominator is the COVID jab.

https://rumble.com/v4ev3uf

These colleagues are also confirming that the main reason why medical professionals are not speaking up, is because of fear of retribution.

The NHS is enormously hypocritical. On the one hand they are promoting the freedom for medical professionals to speak their concerns and whistleblower protection. On the other hand, medical professionals who do speak up will be ruthlessly cancelled and disciplined. The whistleblower protection is no more than lip service.

What’s needed now is courage, i.e. acting in spite of fear. What also helps is not just thinking about (the very real risks) of speaking up, but the even bigger risk in the longer term of staying quiet.

An additional option is risk mitigation. One way to do this is to get as many medical professionals and others to speak up, because there is both strength and credibility in numbers.

Original source from which this edited video was made: https://twitter.com/CartlandDavid/status/1756001303216460220

Mirrored - frankploegman

