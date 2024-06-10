The positional stalemate remains on frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict despite the inability of the Kyiv regime to fully contain the pressure from the Russian Armed Forces.

As of June 10, units of the Russian military entered the Sumy Region and took control of the village of Rijevka, which is located close to the border with the Russian region of Kursk. Rijevka became the first settlement on which the Russian side established permanent control in the Sumy region since April of 2022.

At the same time, intense fighting is ongoing in the area of Volchansk in the Kharkiv Region. Kyiv’s forces carried out a series of attempts to attack Russian positions established there but suffered casualties and retreated. In return, the Russian military made tactical gains in the direction of the machinery manufacturing plant there. Attacks by Kyiv’s forces around the settlement of Glubokoe were also repelled.

Local clashes were also ongoing near the village of Zelenoe, where Russian forces reportedly captured some of nearby high-points.

Positional fighting continues in the countryside of Avdeevka, near Donetsk city. In recent days, Russian units developed advances north and west of Umanskoe. Positional clashes in urban areas continue in Krasnogorovka.

The situation also remains tense around Bakhmut. Russian forces have been carrying out operations along the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass channel east of Chasov Yar.

Another point of clashes is the Soledar countryside where Russian troops advanced towards the village of Razdolovka, which remains in the hands of the Kyiv regime.

All these Russian tactical gains happened despite intense resistance by forces of the Kyiv regime. Moreover, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct regular counter-attacks in several directions. Additionally to Volchansk, units of the Kyiv regime undertook attempts to carry out such operations in the countrysides around Bakhmut and Avdeevka.

These actions are accompanied by the continuing policy of terror attacks on civilian targets inside Russian territory. Over the past 24 hours alone, Russian air defense forces repelled 6 Ukrainian attacks involving missiles and UAVs of various types on Bryansk and Belgorod.

It also became known that on the evening of June 8 the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack a civilian tugboat and barge moving in Taganrog Bay in the Sea of Azov with drones. As a result of the attack the barge received minor damage above the waterline while the tugboat had its windows knocked out. At least two people reportedly received minor injures. The tugboat’s performance, however, remained undamaged. The captain decided to return to the port of Azov in the Rostov region.

Thus, the Kyiv regime’s toolbox includes not only regular terrorist attacks against Russian cities and settlements, but also attempts to disrupt the civilian maritime traffic in the region.

