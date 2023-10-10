Trump's Back, Zelensky's $1M Jewels, Keegan's Hot Take, and Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears | 072

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to another EyesWideOpen Livestream. We’re Live every Friday at
7pm. In this Week’s show we shine a light on some of the most absurd
stories of the week.
Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:38 - Just Stop Oil Crocodile Tears: Zoe Cohen win the Matt Hancock Tears without Water Award.
00:07:27 - British Airways Declare a Man in a Dress will now Serve Microwave Meals from 30,000 Feet.
00:08:51 - Can Donald Trump Return as Speaker of the House to Become President through the Back Door?
00:15:55 - Hilary Clinton Wants to Send you to a Reeducation Camp … For Real.
00:17:02 - The Southern Border Invasion. The US No Longer has a Border.
00:20:12 - King of the Blade Runners; Laurence Fox Arrested for Conspiracy to Cause Criminal Damage
00:24:58 - Kevin Keegan’s Hot Take on Why Women Commentators are Such a Bad Idea.
00:30:38 - Mrs Zelensky’s $1m Jewel Heist in NYC.
00:40:04 - The Mysterious Death of BLM Activist Ryan Carson
Connect with Laurence:
- www.twitter.com/EWO_Easeman
