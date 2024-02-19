© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇬🇧 A message from our friend, film producer (Ukraine on Fire, Revealing Ukraine,...) Igor Lopatonok to the British people.
"Join the fight for justice & freedom! Let your voice be heard in London on Feb 20-21 as we stand united against the extradition of Julian Assange. It's time to show the world that truth, transparency, and journalism are worth defending!"
Via: Igor Lopatonok on X (https://twitter.com/lopatonok/status/1759256864204988746?t=rnJyiVCtaub868QRukLv8Q&s=19)