‘Food Fascism’: New York City to Begin Tracking Food Purchases and Imposing Caps on Red Meat
1343 views • 05/20/2023
“This is food fascism,” retorted finance expert Catherine Austin Fitts.

“I’ve been busy watching decision-makers fly around the world with carbon footprints of Panzer divisions ... so I just think we’re looking at a system that’s got absolutely no integrity,” she expressed.

“If you’re going to control the money and the currency system, you got to control the food. And this is food control.”

Hear more from Catherine Austin Fitts in the latest episode of Financial Rebellion on #CHDTV:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/financial-transaction-freedom/

new york cityred meatcatherine austin fittschildrenshealthdefensefood fascismtracking food purchasesimposing caps
