‘Food Fascism’: New York City to Begin Tracking Food Purchases and Imposing Caps on Red Meat

childrenshealthdefense
“This is food fascism,” retorted finance expert Catherine Austin Fitts.
“I’ve been busy watching decision-makers fly around the world with carbon footprints of Panzer divisions ... so I just think we’re looking at a system that’s got absolutely no integrity,” she expressed.
“If you’re going to control the money and the currency system, you got to control the food. And this is food control.”
